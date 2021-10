CNN - US Politics

By Dan Berman, CNN

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that it will allow Texas’ six-week abortion ban to stay in force while it considers an appeal of a judge’s order blocking the new law.

The vote of the panel was 2-1.

