Modernism Week fall preview kicks off in the Coachella Valley after COVID delay

After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modernism Week's fall preview event is back in full swing.

The four-day event started Thursday, and offers attendees an architectural double-decker bus tour of the historic neighborhoods Palm Springs is known for.

Ticket-holders can also reserve tours of iconic properties along the tour route, all of which ultimately celebrates Midcentury Modern Architecture, design, landscape, and art.

The preview event is taste of the main 11-day event that is set to take place from February 17-27, 2022.

It will feature hundreds of events including, The Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale and informative talks with speakers from all over the globe.

Tickets go on sale November 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at modernismweek.com.

The Seventh Annual Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition will take place tonight from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at The Palm Springs Convention Center.

It will feature 50 premier national exhibitors offering items represented from all design movements of the 20th century designs and attendees to shop in an intimate setting and enjoy an exclusive 'sneak peek' along with cocktails.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. tonight to learn more about what the fall preview event has to offer and what's in store for attendees at the upcoming winter event.