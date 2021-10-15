Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to remain closed until Sunday due to mechanical issues

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will remain closed until Sunday morning following an "unexpected emergency brake activation."

Officials announced that the tramway is scheduled to reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. The tram was shut down on Thursday due to mechanical issues.

“We have isolated the cause of yesterday’s unexpected emergency brake activation and are proceeding with the necessary adjustments and testing, which we anticipate will conclude on Saturday,” said Vice President of Tramway Systems Chris Bartsch.

The tramway had just reopened to the public on Monday following a month-long closure for annual maintenance.