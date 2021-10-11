Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens

News

After being closed for more than a month as it undergoes its annual maintenance, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is reopening Monday.

You can catch the first tram at 10:00 a.m., the last tram up at 8:00 p.m. where the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m.

The tram cars depart about every 30 minutes.

This year the tramway's maintenance included repositioning of track ropes, changing pendant ropes, and the liners and bushings of pendant rope sheaves. Along with this was comprehensive mechanical and electrical testing of the tramway's systems.

“Guest safety is always our number one concern at the Tramway,” says General Manager Nancy Nichols, “and our annual maintenance shutdown is critical in ensuring that.”

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is the world’s largest rotating tram car that opened up in the early 60's.

Each tram fits 80 passengers that travel along cliffs of Chino Canyon from the Valley Station, to the Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 ft.) in just about 10 minutes.

