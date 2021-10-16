One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police say
By Jason Hanna, CNN
A constable’s deputy was killed and two others were wounded when they were shot from behind outside a bar in Houston, Texas, early Saturday, authorities said.
One person was taken into custody, though authorities didn’t immediately know whether that person was a suspect or a witness, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.
“We believe they were ambushed, shot from behind … with a rifle,” Jones said.
This is a developing story.
