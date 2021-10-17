First-ever Fall edition of BNP Paribas Open crowns first-time champions Badosa and Norrie

This year's October playing of the BNP Paribas Open finished on Sunday, ending the unprecedented two-week tennis tournament at Indian Wells.

The women's final featured two-time tournament champion Victoria Azarenka and the Spaniard Paula Badosa.

Badosa took the first set in a tiebreak over Azarenka, who bounced back to take the second set.

But ultimately, Badosa won the match in thrilling fashion, outlasting Azarenka in a third set tiebreak. Badosa becomes the first Spanish woman to win at Indian Wells.

The men's finals followed, featuring two higher seeds who never reached a Masters 1000 tournament championship in their respective career. The final match pitted the number 21 seeded Brit Cameron Norrie against the number 29 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia.

Norrie dropped the first set but came back to win two straight and the match.

This esteemed event, regarded as the unofficial 5th major, was cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 from March to October. Prior to this year, it had been 932 days since there was main draw play at Indian Wells.

Play will return in March of 2022, the usual time slot for this event.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the BNP Paribas Open.