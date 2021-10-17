Woman killed overnight in Palm Springs car crash

One person is dead following a crash in Palm Springs early Sunday morning.

The Riverside County Coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Kiara Zarate of Desert Hot Springs.

Zarate was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on North Gene Autry Trail, just south of Salvia Road Saturday night around 11:40 p.m.

Gene Autry was closed for an investigation earlier Sunday, but has since reopened.

Authorities have not said yet if there were any other injuries, or how many cars were involved in the crash.

