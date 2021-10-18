Missing at-risk man found safely in Palm Springs

Update 2:00 p.m.

Palm Springs Police confirmed that Timothy Dominguez was found safe.

Original Report:

Palm Springs police were looking for a missing man who was considered to be at-risk Monday morning.

A statement from the department said Timothy Dominguez, 30, was last seen near Desert Regional Medical Center off the 1100 block of Indian Canyon Drive.

Dominguez was described as 5'8" tall and 200 pounds with brown short to collar length shaggy hair and brown eyes. He also has a brown beard. He was Last seen wearing a black shirt with red pants.

Authorities said he has the mentality of a 12-year-old and is bipolar.

Call the police department if you have any information on his whereabouts.