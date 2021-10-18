National Farmworkers’ Organization stops in Coachella Valley, focusing on women’s needs amid pandemic

A national agricultural farmworkers organization is traveling the country checking in on women who work in the fields. The organization, Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, is focusing on women's experience as workers during the pandemic.

The group has traveled to Texas, Arizona, now California, and will head to Oregon next. The women are traveling from the farm fields in Homestead, Florida. The co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas is from the Coachella Valley.

