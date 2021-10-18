US envoy for Afghanistan is expected to step down following chaotic evacuation

By Alex Marquardt, CNN

The Biden administration is expected to announce that its top envoy for Afghanistan is going to step down, according to two sources who have been told about the State Department’s plans in recent days.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will “transition” out of his role and be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, less than two months after the US withdrew from Afghanistan in a chaotic — and deadly — evacuation process, according to one of the sources. West led Afghan policy for the Biden presidential transition team and has been working closely with Khalilzad for months.

CNN has reached out to Khalilzad for comment. The State Department declined to comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

