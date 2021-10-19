1 injury reported after plane crash in Waller County, Texas

By Amanda Watts, CNN

A plane carrying 19 people crashed while taking off at the Houston Executive Airport on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon reported via Facebook that all passengers and crew were safely removed with one minor injury.

“The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire,” the post said.

One person was reporting back pain, according to the post.

Waller County Office of Emergency Management tweeted the crash involved an “aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.”

First responders could be seen at the site where the plane appeared to stop across a dirt path and caught fire, according to news footage.

The tail number indicates the aircraft is an MD-87, according to affiliate footage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

