See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in first trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman has made some dramatic character transformations as an actor and it appears she’s pulled it off again.

“I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing,” Kidman says as Lucille Ball the first trailer for Amazon Prime’s “Being the Ricardos.”

The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Javier Bardem plays Ball’s husband, Desi Arnaz.

Based on the trailer, it appears one of Ball’s most iconic TV scenes — with her stomping grapes in the 1956 episode titled “Lucy’s Italian Movie” — will be recreated.

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Desi and Lucille, has endorsed Kidman’s portrayal.

“Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul. She crawled into her head,” Arnez said on Instagram last week. “I don’t know how you do that. She cared very deeply about this part. It shows.”

The film premieres in theaters on December 10 and on Amazon Prime on December 21.

