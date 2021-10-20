Coachella Fest art piece installed at Indio park

A new art installation is now up at Dr. Carreon Park, you might recognize the piece from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

City officials said it was installed in partnership with Goldenvoice, the parent company of the festival. They added that it's part of an effort to revamp the city.

"We've been working on infrastructure, LED streetlights, we have the new marketplace that's already started construction here in the city of Indio, which is adjacent to this community. We also are bringing this into this park area. so the whole area is getting a facelift and this is part of it," said Indio Mayor Pro-Tem Waymond Fermon.

The art piece is called Sarbalé Ke, which means house of celebration in the Mòoré language of Burkina Faso. The piece was featured in the 2019 edition of Coachella Fest.