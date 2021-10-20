New York City vaccine requirement will extend to all city workers, Mayor Bill de Blasio says

By Laura Ly and Holly Yan, CNN

New York City’s vaccine mandate will extend to all municipal workers, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

“It’s a mandate now for all city agencies, all city workers. It’s time for everyone to get vaccinated,” de Blasio told MSNBC on Wednesday morning.

“Our public employees are going to lead us out of the Covid era.”

Starting Wednesday, some 160,500 city employees will get an extra $500 in their paychecks for receiving their first shot at a city-run vaccination site.

That benefit will end at 5 p.m. October 29, when virtually all city workers will be required to have at least one dose of vaccine.

“Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they show proof of vaccination to their supervisor,” the city government’s website said.

Prior to de Blasio’s announcement, all New York City public school teachers and other educational staff were required to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

New York City’s health care workers were already required to get vaccinated under the state’s vaccination mandate.

Other city workers either had to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

“We did the vaccinate-or-test option, but it hasn’t gotten us where we need to go,” de Blasio told MSNBC on Wednesday.

“Ninety-six percent of our education employees did it, 96% of our health care employees did it. It’s time for everyone else.”

Those choosing not to get vaccinated “have the right to go on unpaid leave” and don’t lose their jobs, De Blasio told the network. “They can correct and come back.”

“We’re going to work with your union to figure out what happens next,” he said, noting medical and religious accommodations remain in place. “But the bottom line is we’re not going to pay people unless they’re vaccinated.”

Some uniformed corrections officers won’t immediately be subject to the mandate.

While civilian employees of the Department of Correction (DOC) and uniformed members assigned to health care settings are immediately subject to the mandate, other uniformed DOC employees will be subject to mandate effective December 1 “as the City works diligently to address the ongoing staffing situation at Rikers Island,” the NYC government website said.

CNN’s Michelle Krupa and Kiely Westhoff contributed to this report.