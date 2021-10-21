Ahmaud Arbery’s father thanks those at courthouse for support

By Hayley Mason

Click here for updates on this story

BRUNSWICK, Georgia (WGCL) — One-by-one, potential jurors are being questioned in Brunswick, Georgia, about a case that has been in the headlines for more than a year.

But, it may take weeks to seat the jury for the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

Arbery’s father spoke out today, thanking supporters for holding him and his family up as they watch the jury selection closely.

A third panel of 20 jurors shared their thoughts and knowledge of the case and possible witnesses on day 3 of jury selection.

Finding people without any knowledge or opinions on the case will be unlikely. The question is, can they find people who will judge based solely on the facts.

Juror 158 described by the pool reporter as a white man in his 70s or 80s says he knows a prosecutor and is a former law enforcement officer who has watched the shooting video and GBI interview on the case but says he can make a decision based soley on evidence.

Juror #152 described by the pool reporter as a a white man in his 60s or 70s said he has formed an opinion based on reading, listening, researching coverage coverage.

He told the courts he has negative opinions about Travis McMichael saying “he shot Arbery and it wasn’t warranted,” but doesn’t have an opinion about Greg McMichael or William Bryan.

Race has been an unavoidable subject with attorneys diving into it during each panel.

CBS46 also spoke to Rev. John Perry, whose son played football with Ahmaud Arbery. He says the case has brought about a deeper level of engagement.

Additionally, activists from all over the country have traveled to Georgia to witness the trial.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.