Biden says he’s open to altering filibuster on voting rights and debt limit

President Joe Biden on Thursday acknowledged in his strongest terms to date that filibuster reform will be necessary to pass key items like voting rights legislation and debt limit increases, but that doing so now would hamper his ability to pass his economic agenda.

“We’re gonna have to move to the point where we fundamentally alter the filibuster,” Biden said at a CNN Town Hall.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

