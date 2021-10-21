Cafe owner thanks town for a mask-optional fresh start

By Brian Johnson

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — Rae’s Cafe will again open its doors, masks optional. The restaurant is moving to Independence and away from the oversight of the Jackson County Health Department, which does requires masks.

“I’m glad to have the opportunity to get back open. Myself, my staff, everyone is excited for that opportunity just to go back to normal life,” Rae’s Café owner Amanda Wohletz said.

Independence has no mandate. However, relocating to a new building won’t end its legal battle. It does mean the cafe can go back to selling food.

Owner Amanda Wohletz will depend on loyal patrons to make the drive from Blue Springs.

“I hope to get all our regular customers back that’s what we’re opening for. It’s not for this part of it, it’s for our family, our guests or our life,” Wohletz said.

Two city council members say they coordinated the deal. No city money, just connections.

“I kept in touch with Amanda almost daily, trying to persuade her that Independence was a great home for her.” Independence City Councilman Mike Huff said.

The other councilman, Michael Steinmeyer, hopes the community supports its new neighbor.

“Let’s figure out how to be kind, that’s the best medicine. That’s the best vaccination for humanity is kindness,” Steinmeyer said.

There’s still a lot of moving and unboxing for Wohletz to get done. She still must file for health permits and a business license before she can open.

“Thank you to Independence for allowing us to move here and giving us a fresh start,” Wohletz said.

Her attorney says Wohletz faces criminal charges for not following the mask mandate. Rae’s Cafe is counter suing in civil court for lost revenue.

Jackson Court first shut down the eatery in early September.

