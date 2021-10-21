COVID-19 vaccine: CDC panel discusses booster rollout

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government panel of experts is meeting to decide how best to expand the nation’s COVID-19 booster campaign. The panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discussing Thursday who should get extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The group is also taking up the bigger question of getting a different brand for the booster than the original shots. About two-thirds of Americans eligible for COVID-19 shots are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Several million have gotten additional doses of Pfizer’s booster since regulators gave the go-ahead last month.