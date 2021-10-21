Falcons are slight road favorite against reeling Dolphins

By The Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons are slight road favorites this weekend for their game against the Miami Dolphins. It’s the 14th meeting between the teams and the ninth to be hosted by the Dolphins. Miami is 9-0 when it scores at least 20 points against Atlanta, 0-4 otherwise. Of the 13 previous matchups, nine were decided by a touchdown or less. Miami comes in on a five-game losing streak. The Falcons have lost eight straight against teams not from New York.