Police: Cars running in open garages are open invitations for thieves

WATERTOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Watertown police urged homeowners to protect themselves after a rash of car break-ins and thefts.

Investigators warned that the criminals have been getting more brazen as many of the crimes were committed in broad daylight.

Police also warned that the problem may only get worse.

Watertown police said they are dealing with a dangerous combination: A rise in thefts and break-ins coupled with colder weather. That’s a problem because more people are leaving their cars running before they head out and criminals are taking advantage.

Wednesday night, the police department released surveillance photos of suspects they believe walked into several open garages and got into unlocked cars that were left running.

Police believe the suspects might be traveling in a light-colored GMC Acadia that may have New York plates.

Police asked people with home surveillance cameras in those areas to contact them if they have any useful pictures or video.

Perhaps just as importantly, they asked people to be smart by not leaving their cars running and making sure they lock garages and vehicles so they don’t become easy targets.

