Trio of local teams advance in first round of CIF-SS girls volleyball playoffs

The first round of CIF-SS girls volleyball is complete with a few of our area teams advancing to the second round in their respective division.

Palm Desert, Coachella Valley and Indio are the three local teams to survive and move on.

The Aztecs, undefeated DEL champions and ranked #3 in their division advance to the second round after their sweep of Hemet.

The Arabs, undefeated league champions in the DVL and ranked #9 in Division 7 are on to the next round as well following their 3-1 win over La Mirada.

And Indio swept AB Miller, advancing the #10 ranked Rajahs in Division 7.

All three local teams held home court and delivered wins.

Unfortunately, our three teams on the road all lost. Xavier Prep, DCA and 29 Palms all came up short in their matches, ending their season.