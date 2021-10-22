Robert Durst charged with murder of ex-wife last seen 39 years ago

By Jean Casarez, CNN

Convicted killer Robert Durst, who was the subject of the HBO docuseries “The Jinx,” has been charged with the murder of his former wife, according to the Westchester District Attorney’s office.

The complaint was filed in Lewisboro Town Court in New York on October 19, district attorney spokeswoman Jess Vecchiarelli said.

Kathleen McCormack Durst was last seen in 1982 and declared legally dead in 2017. Her body has not been found.

Durst is battling Covid-19, a diagnosis that came shortly after he was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in a separate case.

Robert Abrams, an attorney for the Kathleen Durst family, is working on a statement.

CNN is attempting to reach an attorney for Robert Durst.

CNN is working on obtaining court records.

