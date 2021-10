Sri Lanka tops Bangladesh by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup

SHARAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Half centuries by Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa rallied former T20 World Cup champion Sri Lanka to a five-wicket victory over sloppy Bangladesh as tempers flared in the nations’ opening Super 12 match on Sunday. Asalanka made a splendid unbeaten 80 off 49 balls and Rajapaksa smashed 53 off 31 balls as the batsmen carried Sri Lanka to 172-5 with seven balls to spare. Bangladesh opening batsman Liton Das had an altercation with Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara after the fast bowler had dismissed him as Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 171-4 after being put in to bat.