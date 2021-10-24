Verstappen wins F1 U.S. Grand prix, extends title chase lead

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Verstappen held off Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final laps of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday to win his eighth race of the season double his lead in the championship standings. Verstappen now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining. Hamilton was bearing down on Verstappen over the final 18 laps and had cut the lead to less than 1 second. But he couldn’t make the push for a pass at the end. Sergio Perez finished second as Red Bull took two spots on the podium.