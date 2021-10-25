Palm Springs to vote on issuing letter of support for CA Attorney General investigation into Sheriff Chad Bianco

The city of Palm Springs could vote to issue a formal request to the California Attorney General's office in support of the ACLU's calls to investigate the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Chad Bianco.

In September, the ACLU along with two other organizations called for AG Rob Bonta to investigate the Sheriff's Dept. over a variety of issues. A letter to the attorney general's office outlines the list of its claims against the Sheriff's Department:

RSD Department Has Rejected Civil Grand Jury Recommendations Riverside County Sheriff Department fails to adhere to Court Ordered Consent Decree Prison Law Office Files Emergency Motion to Protect Incarcerated People in the Face of RSD’s Failed COVID-19 Response BSCC’s Structure Renders the Agency Unable to Hold RSD Accountable RSD Continues to Kill Riverside Residents at an Alarming Rate RSD’s Jail Conditions Lead to a High Number of Fatalities Within Custody Analysis of Deaths by Law Enforcement

"In sum, we write to the Attorney General’s office after exhausting all other routes to obtain basic standards of accountability and humane treatment of Riverside County residents. For the foregoing reasons, the undersigned request that the Attorney General open an investigation into the Riverside Sheriff’s Department, with respect to its rampant deputy violence, persistently inhumane jail conditions, and refusal to protect people in county custody from COVID-19." - ACLU letter to AG's office

Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege announced on Twitter that the city will be issuing its own formal request in support of the ACLU's calls for an investigation.

The staff report for Thursday's city council meeting includes a draft version of the letter that the city could send to the CA AG's office should the council approve the request.

"As Palm Springs residents and elected officials, we have observed and experienced the Department’s patterns of violence toward and disregard for the wellbeing of our communities, both in our communities and inside of our jail system." - draft version of Palm Springs' letter to ca ag's office

The city of Palm Springs letter also added concerns over Bianco's handling of a local anti-police brutality protest in the summer as well as the revelation that the Sheriff paid membership dues to a far-right militia group in 2014.

Earlier this month, USA Today uncovered that Bianco paid membership dues to the controversial group, the "Oath Keepers" back in 2014. At least four members of the Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. Some members have ties to white supremacy.

Bianco issued a statement on the topic, confirming his one-time membership with the crew.

"What happened on Jan. 6 by a few people, should have nothing to do with something I did in 2014 with an organization that supports the constitution. I, along with every law enforcement officer, politician including the president, swear an oath to uphold the constitution against all enemies. Only in today’s politically polarized environment, does being a proud American who supports the constitution make you a right-wing extremist." - Sheriff Chad Bianco statement on Oathkeepers (10/06/21)

CA AG Rob Bonta told the LAList on Thursday that Bianco's one-time membership with the group is under review by his office.

Bianco and Holstege clashed on social media earlier this year over the Sheriff's handling of the pandemic.

This also isn't the first time the ACLU has had an issue with the Sheriff's Department in recent months.

In July 2021, the ACLU was one of three organizations that filed a federal complaint accusing Riverside County of misusing millions of dollars meant for COVID relief allocated to the Sheriff's Department.

In a statement, Bianco referred to the organizations as "anti law enforcement, anti Sheriff's Department."

"Three completely anti law enforcement, anti Sheriff’s Department in particular, organizations have made more frivolous complaints and are counting on anti law enforcement media to fuel their demands for social justice," Bianco wrote in a statement at the time.

We have reached out to representatives with Riverside County Sheriff's Department for a statement regarding the city of Palm Springs and the ACLU letters, however, we have not heard back at this time.

