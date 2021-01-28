Mayor Holstege & Sheriff Bianco sound off over pandemic

Coronavirus

A war of words between Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege has elicited a strong reaction on social media.

Holstege is critical of Bianco's handling of the pandemic and how he recently described his own experience with the virus as "no big deal."

The issues started on Wednesday when Holstege posted on her Facebook page that she's disappointed his position on the virus has not changed after "so many of his constituents have suffered the devastating impacts of the deadly pandemic."

Bianco responded, writing on her page "I was going to ask if you purposely misrepresented my comment but after reading your entire post, i see you're full of misinformation so never mind. that's not going to help you in your run for assembly."

Both Holstege and Bianco spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut.

"I was a little disturbed to see his comment and make it about me, to not correct the record. I said I'm happy to correct the record, I'm just sharing facts about our community, and things I've heard you say," Holstege said.

"It's unbelievably reckless, it's not true, it's a complete misrepresentation of the article and of what I've said. and she either knows it and did it on purpose, or she was reckless in not reading the article and decided she was going to forward that anyway," Bianco responded.

