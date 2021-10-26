Mike Tomlin: idea he’s a candidate for college jobs ‘a joke’

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he considers it a “joke” that his name has been linked to open college jobs at USC and LSU. Tomlin says he has one of the best jobs in professional sports and has no interest in leaving. Former USC star quarterback Carson Palmer said on a radio program that Tomlin was a “wild card” in the search for the next Trojans head coach. Tomlin said there isn’t a booster check big enough for him to consider leaving the Steelers.