Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against New Zealand

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan has won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup Group 2 match in Sharjah. New Zealand suffered a huge blow before the game when fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament with a torn calf. Captain Kane Williamson said the Black Caps will wait for ICC approval before drafting in Adam Milne as a replacement. The Kiwis went into their opening game with two specialist spinners in Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. Pakistan kept the same team that crushed India by 10 wickets.

Associated Press

