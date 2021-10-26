Yucca Valley residents hospitalized after a head-on collision in Maine

Two Yucca Valley residents were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a head-on collision in Maine.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in the coastal town of Searsport.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Ken Bailey, 74, and his passenger Deborah Bailey, 66, both from Yucca Valley, were traveling northbound along Route 1. At the same time, Ivan Reynolds, 34, of Rockport was traveling southbound on Route 1.

"An initial review of the crash indicates that at some point one of the vehicles crossed the center line causing a head-on crash," reads a release by the Maine DPS.

All three occupants of the two vehicles had to be extricated by the Jaws of Life. They were all transported to Waldo General Hospital in Belfast with non-life-threatening injuries. Ken and Deborah Bailey were later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Maine State Police added that wearing seatbelts played a significant role in reducing the severity of the injuries in this crash.

