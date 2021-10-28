Iowa woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Joshua Tree

An Iowa woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding a bicycle in Joshua Tree.

The crash happened Wednesday at approximately 2:20 p.m. in State Route 62, west of Rice Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver involved in the collision, identified as an 80-year-old from Twentynine Palms, was driving westbound on SR 62 within the #2 lane west of Rice Avenue.

At the same time, the bicyclist was riding on the westbound shoulder of SR 62 west of Rice Avenue.

Police said, for reasons that remain under investigation, the driver made an unsafe turning movement onto the shoulder of SR 62, causing the vehicle to strike the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was thrown from the bicycle and landed on the shoulder of the roadway.

The bicyclist was taken to the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree. She was identified by the coroner's office as a 38-year-old from Iowa. Her name has not been released as next of kin still needs to be contacted.

The driver was also taken to the Hi-Desert Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Police added that they do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol are a factor in this crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Officer Williams is the investigating officer.



