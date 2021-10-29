Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 12:03 PM
Published 11:58 AM

Domestic abuse cases continue to rise with the pandemic, valley resources are available

Domestic abuse cases continue to rise locally and nationwide with the pandemic.

News Channel 3 spoke with three valley organizations dedicated to helping individuals or families experiencing any form of abuse: the Safe Family Justice Center, Partners Against Violence (formerly known as Coachella Valley Sexual Assault Services) and Shelter from the Storm.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear more about the concerning case increase these organizations have seen as well as resources available for victims.

News
Author Profile Photo

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content