Freeway collision slowing traffic on I-10

Freeway traffic was slow Tuesday morning following a traffic collision on Interstate 10 west of Washington Street in Palm Desert.

Westbound freeway traffic was at a crawl and backed up for two miles to the Jefferson Street Interchange in Indio.

Two cars collided in the freeway's fast lane westbound at 8:02 a.m.

Police and medics were on the scene, but only minor injuries were initially reported.

