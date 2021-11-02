Now Hiring: Andalusia Country Club

As more members make their way back to local links and country clubs, there are new positions available for those looking for work.

At Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta, the general manager tells News Channel 3 they need some extra hands heading into their busy season.

John Cummings is proud of the community in the workplace, saying many employees “have been with us since day one. And we're really one big happy family. And that's really kind of the way we like to operate.”

Cummings says they are ready to train and promote from within, so there is room for advancement, adding “not a lot of experience is needed. Just, you know, come here with a smile on your face and wanting to work.”

Tonight on News Channel 3, learn about the positions available and the grant programs the club offers employees and their family members.

Find a job our post a job in our SPECIAL SECTION: Now Hiring