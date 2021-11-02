Student Athlete of the Week – Lydia Rodriguez

Coachella Valley has had something special brewing on the tennis court for four years. Lydia Rodriguez has won three consecutive DVL singles titles and hasn’t lost a match in three years.

"I didn’t realize that it has been so much until someone told me to count my record. I’ve been undefeated since my sophomore year," said Lydia Rodriguez.

How many matches you might ask?

"I’ve won a hundred and five matches," said Rodriguez. "In a row."

Lydia comes from a family of athletes, but no tennis players. So she is carving her own path. And along the way, she transformed this Arab team into what it has become.

"She’s the reason why this program has flourished and has become a successful program," said CV Athletic Director Jason Castillo. "The four years she has been here she has been a steady force, our guiding spirit on the team. She’s a leader by example and shows the girls how to play and the girls want to be like her."

Lydia has been working hard to keep that undefeated record alive and her determination led her to win another Desert Valley league title. She said she couldn’t have done it without those around her.

"I have to say from the support system I have. I have a lot of support at home and on the courts, at school. Everywhere," said Rodriguez. "And it just motivated me to continue on."

"We’re really proud of her, the city of Coachella is proud of her and our whole school is very proud of her of all her accomplishments," said Castillo.

If you know a future student-athlete of the week and want to nominate someone, please contact Sports Director Blake Arthur or Bailey Arredondo.