Gas leak near Desert Hot Springs High School prompts shelter-in-place order for nearby residents

Cal Fire officials said that they were on the scene of a gas leak Wednesday morning.

This is on the 11000 block of Bald Eagle Lane in Desert Hot Springs, near Desert Hot Springs High School.

Residents of the area have been asked to shelter in place, but no homes have been evacuated at this time.

Fire officials said they were first notified of the "major gas leak" at around 10:20 a.m. Crews were able to determine that it was caused by a "construction accident."

A neighbor told News Channel 3 that they saw a construction crew hit a gas line on a house under construction, causing the leak.

Desert Hot Springs Police have been called to the scene to help with traffic control. SoCal Gas is on scene and is working to fix the leak.

Officials originally projected the leak would be fixed by 11 a.m., however, work continues at the scene.

