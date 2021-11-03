Palm Springs International Airport adds non-stop flights to Reno through aha! airlines

You'll soon be able to fly non-stop from Palm Springs to the "Golf Capital of the World," Reno, Nevada.

aha! airlines announced on Wednesday that it is the non-stop flight service will begin on January 3, 2022.

“The City of Palm Springs is delighted to welcome aha! to Palm Springs International Airport,” said Mayor Christy Holstege. “Coachella Valley residents have long desired a direct flight to Reno/Tahoe during ski season – and the snowbirds up north have long appreciated our year-round sunshine. A big thank you to aha! for investing in PSP, America’s best small resort airport.”

aha! will fly to Palm Springs International Airport three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets.

Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing Palm Springs International Airport at 11:15 a.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 12:50 p.m. PT.

Return flights will depart Reno-Tahoe at 9:00 a.m. PT and arrive in Palm Springs at 10:35 a.m. PT.

“We are really excited to provide Palm Springs residents the opportunity to take short, spontaneous trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of multiple airport layovers,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik. “aha!’s nonstop flight from Reno to Palm Springs will also be a boon to incoming tourists, who will have extra time to for Palm Spring’s golf, museums and cultural events.”

100 Free Tickets to Celebrate aha’s 10th Announced Nonstop City

aha! Is giving one free ticket to the first 100 customers that book a flight between Reno-Tahoe and Palm Springs.

Travelers can use promo-code WELCOME2PSP to receive the $0 base fare on travel through January 31, 2022 (available for purchase through 11:59pm on November 7, 2021 and while supplies last. Other restrictions apply).

Special Introductory $49* Fares In addition to the ticket giveaway, aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* until December 31, 2021.

Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center 775-439-0888.

“We are excited to see this new flight into PSP and look forward to welcoming Reno-Tahoe visitors to soak in our year-round sunshine and experience world renowned signature events in Greater Palm Springs,” said Colleen Pace, Visit Greater Palm Springs Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.