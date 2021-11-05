One person hospitalized after vehicle hauling drag racing car catches fire in Palm Desert

A person has been rushed to the hospital after a vehicle fire Friday morning in Palm Desert.

Cal Fire confirmed the fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Varner Road.

California Highway Patrol officers told News Channel 3 at the scene that the vehicle. also went off the freeway, collided with a wall and ended up in a nearby parking lot, where it caught on fire.

The fire was contained by 9:38 a.m. One person was taken to an area trauma center with moderate burn injuries, a Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed.

Officers added that the SUV was hauling a drag racing car.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this incident.