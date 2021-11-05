Palm Springs Pride weekend celebration kicks off

Friday night marked the first night of Pride weekend in Palm Springs, a celebration that hasn't happened in the valley since 2019.

"It's going to be crazy this weekend; I think it's going to be more packed than it's ever been because its finally our chance to get back out and celebrate as a community," Palm Springs resident Jaymes Vaughan said.

"It's all positive – everyone's just here to have a good time," Bob McClean said.

To start the weekend, the city installed a brand new rainbow crosswalk at Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive.

"Having the crosswalk at the center of downtown is wonderful," said Chad Sain. "It sends a signal; it sends a sign that compassion and love is in the community, that we're all accepted."

Some local businesses are gearing up for another year of record attendance, expected in the tens of thousands.

Restaurant owner Willie Rhine said he's a bit concerned about whether all those people will be following the strict Covid-19 rules still in place for Palm Springs businesses, including masking and proof of vaccination or a recent test.

"We have at least 500 reservations for brunch," Rhine said. "I'm thinking we're going to have to have one person just stand at the door, check vaccination cards, make sure that everybody has masks."

Over the crowd at the main stage Friday night, a new rainbow laser attraction was unveiled. It shoots 7 parallel light beams high above Palm Canyon Drive, each one a different color of the rainbow.

"This has been the most welcome, amazing community to ever be apart of and we're so happy to call ourselves 'Palm Springsers,' said Jonathan Bennett.