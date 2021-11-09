County Supervisors OK adding more staff to aid veterans

The Board of Supervisors today authorized the hiring of six workers in the Riverside County Office of Veterans' Services to ensure the agency is handling claims efficiently across all areas of the county.

According to the California Department of Veterans Affairs, Riverside County has the third largest veteran population in the state at roughly 120,000. However, the county is falling behind in the ratio of veterans service representatives to vets, which currently stands at one per 10,894. The statewide average is one rep per 8,600 vets, with an ideal ratio

of one per 5,500, CalVet said.

"The additional staff will help meet the current needs, increase the number of veterans served, increase claims filed, generate more federal monetary benefits and increase state funding," county Veterans' Services Director Grant Gautsche said in a statement posted to the board's agenda.

"It will also improve the lives of veterans and their families throughout Riverside County by having the personnel needed to meet the demand for services, especially in underserved areas," he said.

The cost to hire and train the new staff members will total $698,995 in the current and next fiscal years, according to the county. The money will have to be drawn from the contingency account within the county general fund.

According to the Office of Veterans' Services, four service agents will be added to the payroll, along with one administrative services officer and an office assistant.