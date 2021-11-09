Despite reopening, the US is still closed to many in world

By TALI ARBEL and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. says that it’s inviting the global community to visit now that the government has ended the ban on travelers from 33 countries. In reality, however, it will still be difficult for much of the globe to enter the country. Experts say it will take years for travel to fully recover. Half the world isn’t vaccinated, for starters, which the U.S. now requires of entering foreigners. Even if you are vaccinated, there are months-long delays in getting the visas needed to enter the U.S. And other countries have their own strict rules which complicate foreign travel.