El Paseo jewelry store reopens doors after remodeling

Leeds & Son, a jewelry, diamond, and watch retailer on El Paseo in Palm Desert, has reopened after a remodeling and expansion project.

Owners tell News Channel 3, the "6,200 square-foot modernization would rival any upper 5thAvenue boutique in New York, fine jeweler on the Champs Elysées in Paris or opulent brand on the Causeway Bay in Hong Kong."

The store owners are planning a grand opening event for early next year.

President and CEO Terry Weiner told News Channel 3 in a statement, “We are extremely proud and honored to present our newly remodeled flagship, blending its sophisticated architecture with our welcoming customer service and luxury shopping experience."

Tuesday's reopening has been in the works since before the pandemic. The planning began two and half years ago but was temporarily stopped because of the pandemic. Now, it's being called "a dream come true."

“We love to travel and find the rare and unique,” adds Weiner. “We source extraordinary jewelry, gemstones, metals, settings, watches, and the latest styles, bringing back only the best of the best to share with our discriminating clients, who are well-traveled themselves.”