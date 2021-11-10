Bills’ McDermott says running game issues date to last year

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says his team’s running attack needs to improve if the Bills are going to accomplish their goals this season. Buffalo’s running backs combined for 22 yards on nine carries in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last Sunday. McDermott says the problems date to last season and his team’s offense has become too quarterback-dependent. The AFC East-leading Bills have lost two of three. They will play at the New York Jets this weekend.