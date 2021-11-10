Eisenhower Health nationally recognized for patient safety

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage received an 'A' rating for protecting patients from harm and errors in the hospital, officials announced today.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is an independent peer-reviewed ratings program that rates medical programs based on their ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. It rates hospitals on a letter-grade system of A-F and updates grades twice annually.

According to Leapfrog, Eisenhower is the only hospital in the Coachella Valley area to receive an A for the fall half of 2021.

"An 'A' safety grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,'' Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder said. "I thank the leadership and workforce of Eisenhower Health for

its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times."

To view the full Leapfrog report on Eisenhower Health, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.