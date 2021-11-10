Police activity unfolds in Indio neighborhood

A heavy police presence from several agencies was reported on Sierra Avenue, near Miles Street, around 11:00 Tuesday night.

NEWS CHANNEL 3

The incident stemmed from a pursuit involving the California Highway Patrol, according to a spokesperson with the Indio police department.

The suspect involved in the chase then barricaded himself inside a home in the neighborhood, according to the department.

Our crew at the scene could hear audible calls for the suspect to come out.

SWAT teams were also at the scene.

Details on what led up to the pursuit remain unknown.

