Firefighters contain wildfire southeast of Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters were mopping up after putting out a two-acre wildfire on the southeast side of Desert Hot Springs Monday morning.

Officials with CalFire Riverside County Fire said it broke out at 4:40 a.m. on the east side of the Desert Crest Country Club near Dillon Road along Country Club Drive and Vista Cerro Drive.

The flames were moving at a moderate rate of speed but then were stopped within an hour's time.

There was no immediate word on any damage or injuries from the fire.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene until approximately 10 a.m.