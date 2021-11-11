Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton is returning to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011. The team signed Newton to a one-year contract after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said P.J. Walker will start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup. Newton passed his physical exam and his playing status for this week will depend on how quickly he picks up the team’s offense. He’s expected to compete for a starting job beginning next week.