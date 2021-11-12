Indio ranked 18th on website’s list of nation’s top boomtowns

Indio was 18th on the list of the nation's top "boomtowns" compiled by Smartasset, a financial information and advice website.

Approximately 500 cities were studied and the top 50 ranked on the website based on such factors as business growth, housing growth and change in household income. Indio was the only California city in the top 30, receiving 89.4 out of a possible 100 points.

Murfreesboro, Tennessee was first with 100 points.

"Indio is certainly progressing forward, and being nationally recognized for what we do every day, which helps make this a better place for people to live, do business, and have fun as well, is very gratifying," City Manager Bryan Montgomery said.

Mayor Elaine Holmes called Indio's ranking " an appropriate distinction."

"You only need to visit City Hall to witness the incredible number of permits pulled for new business," Holmes said. "We are grateful to see that the last year, which was hard for so many, appears to have such positive momentum for Indio.''

The full Smartassest report can be found at smartasset.com/data- studies/top-boomtowns-in-america-2021.