Neighbors shaken after Palm Desert shooting leaves one man dead

Police say one man is dead after being killed in a shooting in a Palm Desert neighborhood.

Just about the entire neighborhood heard gun shots rattling out at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at Tennessee and Oklahoma avenues, off Fred Waring Drive.

"Heard 8 rounds fired; came out shortly after the situation and saw the body laying right over here," said Dave Marshall. "That's a lot of gunfire. Sounds like someone wanted to make sure they took somebody out."

Investigators combed the streets Friday morning speaking to neighbors and reviewing home surveillance footage.

Neighbors told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia after speaking with detectives that police believed the victim was taking a walk through the neighborhood.

"This is a great neighborhood; a lot of us walk this neighborhood," said John Santamoor. "If that's the case, that's kind of frightening."

The incident marks the second deadly shooting in Palm Desert this year. The first was on June 13th on San Luis Ray Avenue leaving one man dead.

In Thursday night's shooting, no suspect was caught and police haven't given a description of who they are looking for.

"We're hoping that something comes out with the investigation," Marshall said. "The neighbors are all, 'This is kind of a serious deal.'"

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this homicide investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Chua of the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600 or Investigator Vasquez with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

