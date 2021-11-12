Norway offers booster shot to everyone over the age of 18

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Everyone over the age of 18 in Norway will be offered a booster shot of a vaccination against coronavirus, the country’s prime minister says. He added Friday that unvaccinated health care personnel should be tested twice a week and must wear face masks. He said “the infection will be among us for several years to come, and there is a lot we can do together to prevent the virus from spreading.” Norway also decided an unvaccinated person who lives with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 also must be tested. The Norwegian government also made it possible for local authorities to bring in a digital pass locally if necessary.