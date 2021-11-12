US, others slam Sudan coup leader’s tightening grip on power

By FAY ABUELGASIM and NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The United States, Britain and the European Union have slammed the Sudan coup leader’s latest move to tighten the military’s grip on power by appointing himself the head of an army-run governing body. The Western nations say it’s a unilateral decision that undermines efforts to restore the process of democratic transition in Sudan. They issued a joint statement on Friday criticizing the general’s move. He appointed a new Sovereign Council on Thursday — two weeks after leading the coup — without consulting Sudan’s pro-democracy protest movement. That violates a power-sharing agreement signed by pro-democracy leaders and the top Sudanese generals in 2019, following the ouster of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir.